Featherstone Rovers snap up Super League forward Wellington Albert

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2024 Championship season with the signing of London Broncos forward Wellington Albert.

The Papua New Guinean international made a substantial impact during his tenure with London Broncos since 2022, accumulating an impressive 41 appearances and establishing himself as a pivotal player. Albert returns to Rovers, rejoining former teammates and international compatriot McKenzie Yei.

Albert, 29, had a spell with Rovers in 2019 and 2020 on dual registration and loan from his parent club, Leeds Rhinos. Whilst at the club, he was pivotal in the club’s push towards the 2019 grand Final in Toronto, scoring six tries in his eighteen appearances for the club.

Rovers Head Coach James Ford said: “We’re really pleased to bring Wellington back to the club. He was a key part of London’s season last year and he’s desperate to repeat that with us.

“He’ll bring additional size and power to our team and I’m sure we’re all excited to see his strength of carry in a Rovers shirt once again.”

