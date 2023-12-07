Ex-Featherstone Rovers and Toulouse Olympique halfback Johnathon Ford finds new club

Ex-Featherstone Rovers and Toulouse Olympique halfback Johnathon Ford has found a new club following his exit from the West Yorkshire side.

The 34-year-old left Rovers at the end of the 2023 season following the club’s semi-final exit in the Championship play-off stage and has now signed with Limoux in the French Elite One domestic competition, Treize Mondial has reported.

Ford is best known for his time at Toulouse where he registered almost 200 appearances over a period of 11 seasons before he left for Featherstone in 2022.

With the unexpected departure of Pat Templeman, Limoux have had to scour the market quickly for a halfback and landed upon Ford.

