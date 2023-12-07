Samoa given “financial help” to make England Test Series a reality

SAMOA are to be given “financial help” to make their three-match Test Series against England in 2024 a reality.

There had been talk of Samoa taking part in the Pacific Cup competition following Tonga’s venture to the UK, but Rugby League Samoa officials agreed to re-engage with their English counterparts about a series in England at the end of next season late last month.

At the time, the IRL Board discussed Samoa’s decision to decline an invitation to travel to the England next year and strongly encouraged the World Cup finalists to reconsider a proposal for the series.

Now, Samoa are close to agreeing a deal with England to travel to the northern hemisphere in 2024, with Sydney Morning Herald journalist Christian Nicolussi revealing that Samoa will be given financial help to make it happen.

Nicolussi posted on X: “SAMOAN NEWS: Samoa travelling to England next year back ON table. World Cup finalists will be given financial help to make it happen.

“Roos, Kiwis, Tonga to meet in 2024 tri-series.”

SAMOAN NEWS: Samoa travelling to England next year back ON table. World Cup finalists will be given financial help to make it happen Roos, Kiwis, Tonga to meet in 2024 tri-series — christian nicolussi (@mrchrisnico) December 6, 2023

England have been hoping for more international fixtures following their 3-0 whitewash of Tonga this year.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.