Featherstone Rovers star Luke Briscoe joins new club

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS star Luke Briscoe has left the West Yorkshire club for pastures new.

Signing a two-year deal, Briscoe will be a Doncaster player in 2024.

The 29-year-old adds both Super League and plenty of Championship experience to the Dons after starting his career with Leeds Rhinos before turning out most recently for Featherstone Rovers.

“I’m a player that likes to do all the hard work, coming out with yardage and getting the group going forward,” Briscoe said.

“I’m looking forward to pre-season, getting involved with the group bonding together and let’s see what we can do next year.”

In 2018, Briscoe broke the record for tries in consecutive games with a tally of 17 – surpassing Martin Offiah’s record of 15 which had stood for 31 years.

Briscoe’s arrival continues the theme of adding proven quality and experience to the Dons squad as chief executive Carl Hall and head coach Richard Horne prepare for life in the Championship following promotion.

With several renewals alongside new signings Suaia Matagi, Craig Hall, Alex Sutcliffe and Reece Lyne all through the door, the Dons’ pre-season business is going strong.

