London Broncos make fourth signing ahead of Super League 2024

LONDON BRONCOS have made their fourth signing ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Already snapping up Sadiq Adebiyi, Gideon Boafo and Rhys Kennedy, the capital club have now added former halfback James Meadows to their squad for their first season back in the top flight.

Meadows made 40 appearances for the Broncos after making his first team debut in 2018 and returns after a successful two-year spell with Batley Bulldogs.

Speaking on the signing, London Broncos Director of Rugby and Performance Mike Eccles said: “Jimmy has come off the back of two incredible seasons with Batley, playing a key role in getting them to two finals.

“The last two seasons have been vital for Jimmy to continue to learn his trade as a half back and crucially develop consistency in performance. He is ready to take on Super League and I can’t wait to see him back out there in a London jersey.

“Welcome home Jimmy.”

Meadows was Batley’s top points scorer last season with 190 points and is excited to bring his qualities back to London on their return to the top flight: “Coming through the scholarship and academy systems I know what it means to play for London and the values the club is built on.

“I’m immensely proud to have an opportunity to play for my home club again and I can’t wait to get into preseason.”

