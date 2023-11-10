Wigan Warriors man Sam Powell makes move to Super League rivals

WARRINGTON WOLVES have announced the signing of Wigan Warriors hooker Sam Powell on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the Warrington squad having made 284 career appearances, scoring 63 tries. The versatile utility player provides depth and options in a number of key positions.

Powell is a three-time Super League and League Leaders’ Shield winner with Wigan. He also lifted the World Club Championship in 2017 when the Warriors defeated Cronulla Sharks.

Powell’s signing was officially announced at an exclusive launch event of the WOlves’ 2024 kits in front of Warrington Wolves kit partners and a lucky number of members.

He will wear the number 32 shirt for the new season.

Speaking on the move, Sam Powell said: “It’s a massive change for me. As soon as Sam [Burgess] got in contact and said Warrington were interested I was excited about the opportunity.

“I know it’s going to be a big challenge. The quality of the squad at Warrington, and to work under Sam, is something I think is special.

“I’m looking to bring my experience and leadership to the squad and help to guide the team when I’m on the field.

“Whenever I’ve played against Warrington in the past it’s always been a great atmosphere under the lights on a Friday night. To be a part of that each week now at The Halliwell Jones Stadium is something I’m really excited about. I can’t wait to meet everyone and get started.”

Warrington Wolves Director of Rugby, Gary Chambers, added: “Sam brings a wealth of experience with him to the club.

“He’s a quality individual who will assist in driving standards. To have a player who has achieved what he has in the game, and who was held in such high esteem at Wigan, can only prove beneficial to us at the Wolves.”

Warrington Wolves Head Coach, Sam Burgess said: “Sam brings great depth to our squad and is a proven winner.

“His leadership will be great for the players and the club over the next two seasons.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.