Featherstone Rovers swoop for Super League forward as Sean Long bolsters Championship-promoting squad

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have announced the signing of young talent Ellis Longstaff from Warrington.

Longstaff has been playing on loan at Salford Red Devils this season and has impressed in the second row position.

The 21-year old has made 33 Super League appearances including nine for Salford this year and a successful loan spell at Hull FC towards the end of last season, where he played 10 games. In addition, Longstaff has made four appearances for the England Knights.

“I’m really pleased to be joining this club, I’m an Ackworth lad so it feels like I’m coming home. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in, working with Sean Long and the boys, and playing my part in getting this club into Super League,” Longstaff said.

Longstaff will join Sean Long’s squad immediately and will be in contention for selection this weekend in a hotly anticipated encounter with third placed Batley Bulldogs.

James Ford commented: “It’s a huge boost for us to be able to bring in a player of Ellis’s ability and potential. He will compete for a place in the back row or centre and bring a wealth of energy, tenacity and aggression to our side. I’m very confident that the Blue Wall will enjoy Ellis’s style and approach.