Featherstone Rovers to announce live new signing as they prepare for Super League push

FEATHERSTONE Rovers are set to announce a live new signing as they prepare for a Super League push in 2023.

The West Yorkshire club are well placed to launch another attempt at getting out of the second tier next season, having been disappointing towards the back end of the 2022 season.

Though Featherstone had been tipped to run alongside the Leigh Leopards in the race for promotion, Rovers ended up spiralling, losing to Batley Bulldogs in the play-off semi-final.

Now, they have rebuilt under former Leeds Rhinos assistant coach Sean Long with Leon Pryce also joining Rovers to assist him.

With Long at the helm, Rovers have recruited shrewdly for 2023, bringing in the likes of Salford Red Devils captain Elijah Taylor as well as Catalans Dragons man Mathieu Cozza.

As well as these new signings, Featherstone are set to announce a live signing at their fans forum tomorrow night.

📅 Join us tomorrow night… Hosted by @georgeyboy, hear from: ✅ Sean Long

✅ Elijah Taylor

✅ Live new signing announcement! Get in early to bag a good seat, this one is not to be missed. pic.twitter.com/XLewU2aTkh — Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) November 23, 2022

Who might that new recruit be remains to be seen, but names that have been bandied abut in recent days have been Toulouse Olympique livewire Tony Gigot and Wigan Warriors prop Patrick Mago.