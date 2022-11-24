Ex-Warrington Wolves halfback Tyrone Roberts signs for new club following exit from Rohan Smith’s old side

FORMER Warrington Wolves halfback Tyrone Roberts has signed for a new club following his exit from Rohan Smith’s old side, the Norths Devils.

After consecutive Queensland Cup titles with the Devils – with whom Smith coached to glory in 2021 – Roberts has now made the move to the Burleigh Bears in a bid to keep his NRL dream alive.

The 31-year-old also made two appearances for the Brisbane Broncos in 2022 with his impressive form for the Devils yielding a train and trial contract with the Red Hill club.

Roberts, who made 33 appearances for Warrington in 2018, will be trying his hardest to secure a deal with the Gold Coast Titans having moved to its feeder team, Burleigh.

The halfback brings a wealth of experience to the Bears having made over 150 NRL appearances.