Wakefield Trinity in exciting stadium update as Super League club enjoys rapid progress

WAKEFIELD Trinity chairman John Minards has revealed the latest exciting stadium progress for the Super League club.

After enjoying a much deserved holiday in Dubai, Minards was back at Belle Vue today analysing the recent progress of the steel stands being put up in the East.

And it’s fair to say that it is impressive with the rate of building at a rapid pace ahead of the new Super League season.

Just back from a few days in Dubai – where the sky was a bit like this in Wakefield 😂. More progress with steel frame – not much to go now 👍🔴⚪️🔵 ⁦@WTrinityRL⁩ pic.twitter.com/qMPiIgKdnL — John Minards (@MinardsTrinity) November 23, 2022

Minards was also keen to point out that there is ‘not much to go now’ in terms of time left building which, as you can tell from the picture, requires the installation of seats given that the structure is pretty much there.

It truly is a remarkable transformation from the East stand that stood there at the beginning of the 2022 season, with better facilities and improved crowds, the future is looking rosy for Trinity fans.