Featherstone Rovers victims of costly robbery

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have issued a plea following a break-in at the Millennium Stadium.
The club tweeted: “Yesterday afternoon, between 16:45 and 17:15, the pictured individuals broke into the stadium, taking thousands of pounds worth of equipment. We’re urgently seeking information that can help us resolve the situation. Please contact; Martin.vickers@featherstonerovers.co.uk.”
Hopefully, Rovers can identify the culprits with a number of photos shared on the club’s Twitter account.
— Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) February 14, 2023