Featherstone seek talks regarding Super League entry

Featherstone Rovers are pursuing talks with Super League regarding entry in 2021.

The Championship club claim the current Sky contract stipulates a 12-team competition, but the withdrawal of Toronto leaves a potential spot open for next season.

Competition executive Robert Elstone confirmed plans for next year had yet to be finalised, leaving Featherstone keen for talks.

Rovers’ CEO Davide Longo said: “Our club over the last decade has competed on a number of fronts. Our performances on the field are consistently high, the club’s facilities meet the regulations imposed by Super League and we have a strong following of passionate supporters who engage with the club’s fantastic off-field operation.

“Fans are excited by derby games and we believe Featherstone Rovers would add so much to Super League in terms of revenue and atmosphere. Other clubs will also claim they should be eligible to take the place of Toronto in Super League. However, Featherstone Rovers has arguably been one of the best and most consistent teams outside of Super League for the past 10 years.

“This shouldn’t be overlooked and cannot be challenged by any other club below the elite division. With the possible opportunity to play in the 2021 Super League, I am certain this great and traditional rugby league club would thrive at the highest level.”