Featherstone sign Cas youngster

Featherstone Rovers have signed Castleford youngster Jake Sweeting on a one-year deal.

The 20-year-old playmaker, who can play either fullback or halfback, has joined the club to compete for a first-team place, but also play for Leeds’ reserve grade side as part of their relationship with the club.

“I’m looking forward to the year ahead not only for my development but for the team,” he said.

“I’ll be joining a team that has some talented players so hopefully I can get my head down and cracked on and hopefully get a few opportunities to put on a Rovers shirt.

“Players like Craig Hall and Dane Chisholm have a tonne of experience and I’m going to be looking at them and the rest of the team to help me develop as a player and bring my game on.”

Steve Gill, Rovers’ Football Manager, added: “I’m pleased to bring Jake into the club. He will give us valuable cover along our back line. He has been through a really good system at the Tigers, and is really keen to prove himself in the Championship, and I’m sure he will fit in with a real good group of players.”