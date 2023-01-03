‘Few clubs’ interested in signing Bradford Bulls star after collapsed Super League move

MOST Super League clubs have completed their recruitment for the 2023 season with only a few bits and bobs to be finalised here and there.

One man who won’t be making the move to the top flight in 2023 is Bradford Bulls star AJ Wallace. Wallace had been on the radar of both Hull FC and Castleford Tigers before those potential transfers fell through.

A deal could not be struck which would have seen the Bulls given compensation, however, that hasn’t stopped top flight clubs from expressing an interest in signing the Jamaican international for 2024.

In fact, there are ‘a few’ Super League sides that have held preliminary talks with Wallace and his agent about potentially moving at the end of his current Bradford contract which ends at the end of 2023, League Express understands.

Wallace, just 19, has become one of the hottest prospects outside of the top flight since making the move to Odsal ahead of the 2022 Championship season.

As a result of his good form with the Bulls, the teenager was called up to the Jamaican squad for the recent Rugby League World Cup, with the second-rower playing all three games for the Reggae Warriors.

After being let go by the Leeds Rhinos at the end of 2021, Wallace is determined for another crack in Super League, but he is currently focused on having a stellar year for the Bulls before potentially moving on.