Fewer bans among recommended disciplinary changes for 2023 season

THE RFL Board is set to consider disciplinary changes that would see fewer suspensions and more player fines in the 2023 season.

In the 2022 campaign, charging and sentencing guidelines were changed to bring harsher punishments for a range of offences, particularly involving contact with the head and dangerous play.

The resulting increase in both the volume and length of suspensions was criticised by many coaches and led to the first club-led review of the On-Field Misconduct Rules in five years.

Following a process which involved both club representatives and Garreth Carvell, chief of the players’ union, amendments to the sentencing guidelines were recommended.

Fines would have a greater role from next season, including being the only punishment available for a Grade A offence and a potential option, along with a one-match ban, for a Grade B offence.

The potential length of suspension would be reduced for each grade of offence from last season. Grade C charges would carry a suspension range of one-to-two matches instead of two-to-three, Grade D would be two-to-three, instead of three-to-five, and Grade E would be three-to-five instead of four-to-eight.

For the most serious Grade F charges, the suspension range would begin at six matches, instead of eight, as in 2022.

Furthermore, a player’s previous record would continue to be considered in determining the appropriate punishment within each range, but players would now need three offences in the past 24 months instead of only two to receive the top-end punishment.

The controversial ‘frivolous appeal’ measure would remain in place, though challenges to Grade A offences deemed frivolous would not result in a ban.

The recommendations were presented to the Rugby League Council last week and, if approved by the RFL Board, will be used across the domestic game in 2023.

Robert Hicks, the RFL’s Director of Operations and Legal, said: “We always recognised that 2022 would be a challenging season for our disciplinary procedures, given the amount of change which was introduced – and we therefore envisaged this off-season as being an appropriate time for a thorough review.

“As with the previous review in 2017, it was essential that this review involved and in many ways was driven by representatives from clubs at all levels, as well as having a strong players’ voice.

“The findings of the review underline both the difficulties faced by the members of the Match Review Panel and the Operational Rules Tribunal, and the fact that they perform an essential role for the sport to a consistently high level.

“The review has reinforced the importance of a robust response to foul play, especially when it involves contact to the head and whiplash, and as such the changes introduced for 2022 in terms of chargeable offences have been maintained.

“A number of changes have been recommended for 2023, in all cases adjustments to recognise the changing landscape, while maintaining the emphasis on player safety – and increasing player accountability.

“It is important that all stakeholders understand the need to change behaviour and we believe these changes are best placed to do this.”

