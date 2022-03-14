First England training session of year cancelled

England have cancelled their first planned training session of the year due to the number of players unavailable.

Shaun Wane was due to get his squad together tomorrow (Tuesday) at Headingley as preparations begin for the autumn’s World Cup.

However, the session has been scrapped due to the unavailability of a large number of players through injury.

Wane named a 30-man squad which would convene for the session but the likes of Jake Wardle, Niall Evalds and Harry Newman have injuries which would have forced them to miss out.

Last weekend’s Super League matches saw further players including Daryl Clark and Alex Walmsley added to the casualty list.

The next scheduled session is on 5 April, with another in May before England play the Combined Nations All Stars in Warrington on 18 June.