First Women’s Super League players sign professional contracts in landmark move

THREE York Valkyrie stars have become the first women’s players in England to sign professional contracts.

York, alongside Leeds, took the historic move a year ago to start paying their players on a performance-related basis.

Now the reigning Women’s Super League champions have gone a step further, handing out the first contracts to include a base salary.

England internationals Sinead Peach, Tara Jane Stanley and Olivia Wood have signed two-year deals, which also include performance bonuses and terms including maternity leave support.

They also include options to leave for the NRLW competition in Australia, which is much further ahead than the English game with players on full-time contracts.

York Chairman Clint Goodchild said: “I think that this is a big step forward in getting some security for the players and the clubs, and being able to have a transparent approach to contracts and a paid structure.

“I believe that this an important step forward and I’m happy to be part of a special group of people taking that step.

“I think that it’s just a matter of time before we have some full-time women’s Rugby League players in the next five-to-ten years.”

Peach, Stanley and Wood are all in contention to play for England this Saturday against Wales at Headingley.

Hooker Peach, 25, recently claimed the Woman of Steel award, succeeding Valkyrie team-mate and fullback Stanley, 30, who was the 2022 winner, while 22-year-old prop Wood has also signed a historic deal.

“If you told me that this moment would come when I was a little girl, I would have laughed at you,” said Peach.

