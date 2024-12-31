Five ex-Super League stars whose sons will take rugby league by storm including Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors starlets

GROWING up in a sporting family is one thing, but growing up knowing your father was a legend in rugby league is another thing altogether.

With the family name behind youngsters, some will make it and others may drop away.

Here are five Super League stars of the past whose sons are set to take rugby league by storm.

Matt Diskin – Joe Diskin (Leeds Rhinos)

The name Diskin means a lot to both Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls fans with Matt playing for both sides over a period of 15 seasons. Of course, the former hooker is best known for his ten-year spell with the Rhinos and now his son Joe is primed and ready to follow in his footsteps. 17-year-old Joe made his first senior appearance for Leeds in their 18-16 win over Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day and it’s fair to say that the teenager did not look out of place on the big stage. A fullback or hooker, Joe quite clearly displayed confidence after being drafted to replace the injured Alfie Edgell.

Keith Mason – Lukas Mason (Wigan Warriors)

Keith Mason was renowned during his rugby league career for mixing it with the big boys in the forward pack and for the way in which he would never back down. Now, it’s son Lukas who is forging a reputation for himself in doing just that at academy level for the Wigan Warriors. After being picked up by the Lancashire club following some brilliant displays for Siddal RLFC, Lukas is being hailed as the next big thing. A forward that can play anywhere in the pack, Mason junior has the perfect mentor in father Keith.

James Roby – Ollie Roby (St Helens)

With humongous boots to fill, Ollie Roby has already been signed by the club where his father made his name. Just 17 years of age, who plays as a winger, scored four tries in eight scholarship appearances for St Helens during the 2024 campaign. Having overcome meningitis as a newborn child, Ollie has already had his fair share of adversity as he look to make it as a rugby league player. His amateur club, Blackbrook Royals, have produced a number of Super League stars in the past such as James Graham and Jack Welsby – will another Roby pursue the same path?

Sean O’Loughlin – George O’Loughlin (Wigan Warriors)

Another in the Wigan academy, George O’Loughlin was perhaps always going to land in a Warriors shirt following his father’s exploits at the Super League club. Now an assistant to head coach Matt Peet, Sean O’Loughlin will be able to give son George a perfect grounding from which to launch his own career. George, unlike his loose-forward father, is an outside back who joined the Wigan academy back in 2022.

John Stankevitch – Oliver Stankevitch (St Helens)

Father John Stankevitch made almost 150 appearances for St Helens in the early 2000s, with son Oliver ready to make his mark at the Super League club in the future. Oliver made eight appearances for the club’s under-18s during the 2024 campaign, with the teenager enjoying some stellar performances in the front-row. Just 18, Stankevitch will be aiming to break through into Saints’ first-team in the next few seasons.

