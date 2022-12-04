Five-man shortlist revealed for League Express Player of the Year in annual Readers’ Poll

FIVE players will battle it out for the coveted title of League Express Player of the Year for the 2022 season, as this newspaper launches its latest annual Readers’ Poll in this week’s issue.

Catalans’ Sam Tomkins, who won the readers’ vote as the League Express Player of the Year in 2021, has again been shortlisted among four other Super League players.

He will defend his title against Steve Prescott Man of Steel and Albert Goldthorpe Medal winner Brodie Croft of Salford Red Devils, Jack Welsby of St Helens, who was the League Express Young Player of the Year in 2021, and the Wigan Warriors pair of Bevan French and Jai Field.

The vote for League Express Player of the Year is just one out of a multitude of votes that readers can cast in this year’s Readers’ Poll, which can be found on pages 12 and 13 of this issue, with each category having five players to choose from.

In three new categories introduced this year, readers are asked to vote on the three Players of the World Cup in the men’s, women’s and wheelchair categories.

“We introduced the annual Readers’ Poll to League Express in 1999 and, since then, some of the greatest players in the summer era have come top of the poll,” said League Express editor Martyn Sadler.

“This year, once again, our readers can vote either by sending in their entries by cutting out, filling in and sending the nomination forms on page 14 of this week’s issue, or they can submit their choices online on the Totalrl.com website.

“We always have a huge response to the Readers’ Poll and I would urge readers to ensure they cast their vote.

“This year we are offering a prize of two pairs of tickets for next year’s Betfred Challenge Cup Final to two readers whose entries will be randomly drawn.”

Previous League Express Players of the Year

1999 Sean Long (St Helens)

2000 Sean Long (St Helens)

2001 Paul Sculthorpe (St Helens)

2002 Paul Sculthorpe (St Helens)

2003 Brian Carney (Wigan Warriors)

2004 Andy Farrell (Wigan Warriors)

2005 Jamie Lyon (St Helens)

2006 Paul Wellens (St Helens)

2007 Trent Barrett (Wigan Warriors)

2008 James Graham (St Helens)

2009 Kevin Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)

2010 Pat Richards (Wigan Warriors)

2011 Sam Tomkins (Wigan Warriors)

2012 Kevin Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos)

2013 Danny Brough (Huddersfield Giants)

2014 Daryl Clark (Castleford Tigers)

2015 Zak Hardaker (Leeds Rhinos)

2016 Danny Houghton (Hull FC)

2017 Luke Gale (Castleford Tigers)

2018 John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)

2019 Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils)

2020 Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

2021 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

