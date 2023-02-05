Five players who stood out from the all-Super League friendly ties this weekend with Castleford Tigers veteran and Hull FC pair standing out

ANOTHER week of pre-season is done and dusted as a number of all-Super League friendly ties took place over the weekend.

Castleford Tigers hammered Huddersfield Giants whilst Warrington Wolves experienced a tough battle against the Leigh Leopards.

Leeds Rhinos went down at Hull KR, with Hull FC thrashing Wakefield Trinity as Wigan Warriors got one over on Salford Red Devils. But, who stood out?

Jake Clifford – Hull FC

What a masterclass from Jake Clifford against Wakefield. The halfback ran the show from the first minute, carving up the Trinity side on numerous occasions, whilst his superb kicking game set the platform for several tries. Clifford had come from the NRL with a burgeoning reputation but one that had found it difficult in his last season and he certainly looked as though he is adapting well to the British game if today’s performance is anything to go by.

Bevan French – Wigan Warriors

Another season, another brilliant performance from the magician that is Bevan French. Though the Australian was perhaps quiet for the second-half, he had lit up the DW Stadium for the Wigan Warriors in the first. A dazzling 50-metre score just before the break reminded Wigan fans what they had been missing in the off-season. It’s obvious that French will once again be vital for the Warriors in Super League in 2023.

Paul McShane – Castleford Tigers

Though it was just a friendly, Castleford Tigers captain Paul McShane looked to be back to his best after a tough 2022 season. Sniping from dummy-half and scoring two tries, the hooker also laid a platform for a number of other tries scored in the 48-10 rout of Huddersfield. It will be interesting to see if McShane can continue in the rich vein of form that saw him win Man of Steel several years ago.

Liam Sutcliffe – Hull FC

Wow. Talk about having an instant impact at your new side. Liam Sutcliffe’s off-season move from the Leeds Rhinos to Hull FC garnered much attention, with the centre showing his worth in the 56-0 thrashing of Wakefield. Sutcliffe was at his effervescent best, breaking tackles galore and wowing the audience with a number of flick passes and pieces of skill that wouldn’t look out of place on a basketball court. The Black and Whites really do have a gem in Sutcliffe.

Josh Drinkwater – Warrington Wolves

Yesterday’s only all-Super League friendly tie saw Warrington Wolves host Leigh Leopards in Ben Currie’s testimonial fixture. Though the second-rower got all the headlines, it was new signing Josh Drinkwater that seemed to steady the ship at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. Of course, this was a ship that barely got out of harbour in 2022, but the ex-Catalans man was instrumental in the win, providing some brilliant kicks as well as composure when Warrington needed it most.