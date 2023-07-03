Salford Red Devils set to be handed major boost with deal for Super League forward

SALFORD RED DEVILS are set to be handed a major Super League boost with a new deal for one of their key forwards, Shane Wright.

The former North Queensland Cowboys star is currently out for the rest of the season after suffering a horrendous injury in the win over Hull FC in May.

However, prior to that injury, Wright had been one of the most in-form back-rowers in Super League with the 27-year-old going from strength to strength under head coach Paul Rowley.

And now the Red Devils have been boosted by the news that Wright has signed an extension, League Express understands.

Of course, Wright’s focus will now be on rehab and getting back fit for pre-season 2024 after what Rowley described as “a pretty bad injury”.

“Shane has broken his ankle, he has ripped his ligament off the bone and has also got a syndesmosis injury well. It is an 18-week recovery,” Rowley said.

“The injury was worse when they opened him up, it was lower down so the fixings were difficult to achieve by the surgeon.”

“It is a pretty bad injury, it is unfortunate and unnecessary, he is sadly missed and his season is done.”