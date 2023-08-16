St Helens to appeal Matty Lees suspension for a second time

ST HELENS are set to appeal Matty Lees’ suspension for a second time.

Last night, Saints and Lees went to an Operational Rules Tribunal in order to overturn the Grade C High Tackle charge slapped on the prop forward.

As a result of that charge, Lees was given a two-match ban, with the forward destined to miss games against Hull KR and Castleford Tigers.

However, Saints and Lees will appeal the ban for a second time at another Tribunal scheduled for tonight.

