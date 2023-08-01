Five potential head coaches to replace Daryl Powell at Warrington Wolves

WARRINGTON WOLVES need a new head coach – that much is true.

But, who could be in line for the role following the departure of Daryl Powell on Sunday night?

Here we take a look at five potential candidates for that role.

Justin Holbrook

The obvious choice considering he is also without a job following his sacking by the Gold Coast Titans, Justin Holbrook is the bookies’ number one favourite. Holbrook is well regarded in both the northern and southern hemispheres, especially having guided St Helens to Grand Final success back in 2019. Though the 47-year-old previously outlined his preference to remain in the NRL having been linked with both Wests Tigers and Newcastle Knights, Warrington’s spending power can match anyone on their day.

Justin Morgan

Currently assistant coach at the New Zealand Warriors, Justin Morgan has previously outlined his desire to make the move back to Super League, as per League Express. However, with Morgan missing out on the head coach’s role at Castleford Tigers, the opportunity for the Australian to return seemed gone. Now, the ex-Hull KR boss has thrown his hat into the ring to take over at Warrington – and it must be remembered just how well Morgan did with limited resources at Craven Park over a decade ago.

Anthony Griffin

Another Australian linked with the Warrington job is former St George Illawarra Dragons head coach Anthony Griffin. Dumped unceremoniously in May, Griffin left the NRL club with just a 38% win percentage – a far cry away from his 58% in charge of Penrith Panthers and 53% win percentage with the Brisbane Broncos. Warrington have had some success with St George head coaches in the past with former boss Steve Price – who won the 2019 Challenge Cup Final – so could Griffin be next?

Adam O’Brien

Currently head coach of the Newcastle Knights, Adam O’Brien has had his fair share of critics in the past few seasons but the Knights have seemingly found their feet as they try and push for a finals spot. Despite the Knights approaching Justin Holbrook about taking over, O’Brien has reportedly been assured of his job for 2024 – that being said, a lucrative deal to join Super League side Warrington could lure him away.

Shaun Wane

One out of left field, but Shaun Wane could be the man to fix what appears to be a culture issue at Warrington. The Wolves have a dream team of stars but underperformed remarkably in 2022 and look to be heading out of the play-offs for 2023 following a run of disastrous results under Daryl Powell. Wane knows what it takes to be a champion having led Wigan to numerous trophies in his time as head coach at the DW Stadium.