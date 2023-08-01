Former Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors star Dan Sarginson finds new job following Super League exit

FORMER Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors star Dan Sarginson has found a new job following his exit from Super League.

The 30-year-old, who represented England on three occasions, hung up his boots in March of this year after deciding to pursue a ‘new opportunity’.

That new opportunity has seen Sarginson land a role as a Public Speaker on Mental Wellbeing, with the former centre stating: “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Public Speaker following my retirement earlier this year from Salford Red Devils.”

Sarginson made his first-team debut back in 2011 for Harlequins, before earning a big move to the Wigan Warriors in 2014 where he earned his first international call-up.

He appeared in two Grand Finals with the Warriors in 2014 and 2016, winning the former against Warrington, but moved to the NRL with the Gold Coast Titans in 2017.

Returning to Wigan in 2018, Sarginson played in that year’s Grand Final over Warrington before joining Salford Red Devils in 2020 where he made 28 appearances.