Willie Peters on new Hull KR signing Oliver Gildart’s move to Leigh Leopards

THERE was some interesting transfer speculation over the weekend concerning Hull KR and Leigh Leopards.

The Robins have already signed Oliver Gildart for 2024 and beyond from NRL side, The Dolphins, but the centre has inked an immediate move to the Leopards following an injury to Ricky Leutele.

Leutele has been ruled out for the rest of the Super League season with a back injury, prompting Leigh to head into the market with Gildart set to join until the end of the year.

When asked whether Gildart could have joined KR on a same deal, Rovers boss Willie Peters has dismissed the idea that talks took place to make that happen.

“No there were no talks, I was only aware of it (the speculation to Leigh) on game day morning,” Peters said.

“We hadn’t had any opportunity to sign Oli. I’m happy that he is playing, it’s not with us obviously this year but he will be with us next year.

“I’m not sure whether it’s 100% finalised, he is not our player for this year.”

Though Gildart would not be able to play in the Challenge Cup Final for Leigh against KR, Peters has no issue with the centre potentially playing against Rovers for the rest of the 2023 season.