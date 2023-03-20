Five potential Leeds Rhinos replacements for Kruise Leeming

KRUISE LEEMING shocked the rugby league fraternity late last week with his decision to hand in a request release from the Leeds Rhinos.

Despite being captain as recent as 2022, Leeming has found opportunities difficult to go by under head coach Rohan Smith, with the latter often favouring Jarrod O’Connor.

With that in mind, who could Smith replace Leeming with in the long-term?

Corey Johnson

This seems the likeliest of replacements considering how much Smith has talked up Corey Johnson in recent weeks and months. Although having struggled with injury in the past year – including back surgery – Johnson is still very highly thought of at Headingley and seems to be the next cab off the rank to play hooker. Spelling Johnson with Jarrod O’Connor would potentially be in Smith’s thought process going forward with Leeds currently without a spare quota spot to look overseas.

James Bentley

At first glance, the decision to put James Bentley on this list could seem strange considering his prevalence in the back-row throughout his top-flight career so far. However, as a youngster, Bentley played some of his rugby league at hooker and with Smith trying out such a move in the past two games, it seems as though the former St Helens forward is well in with a shout of being replied upon to be the second-choice number nine in the Leeds squad.

Bailey Aldridge

Just 18 years of age currently, there are big things expected of young Bailey Aldridge in the Leeds ranks. In 2022, along with playing a part in the club’s Academy Grand Final winning side, Aldridge earned Yorkshire Academy honours, plus he signed his first professional contract with the club in April, highlighting a meteoric rise for the teenager in such a short space of time. Of course, Aldridge will be behind O’Connor and Johnson in the pecking order, but expect to see him take a potential opportunity with both hands if he is given the nod by Smith.

Jacques O’Neill

One out of left field, but Jacques O’Neill’s come-and-get-me plea to Super League clubs last month will not have fallen on deaf ears. The Love Island contestant is firmly back in the picture to play rugby league, and, despite Castleford Tigers holding first option, Leeds’ desperation could perhaps prove greater in the short-term. With the ability to play either 9 or 13, O’Neill would provide a great equivalent to Jarrod O’Connor who can play those two positions as well. The Cumbrian would certainly bring energy and enthusiasm around the ruck.

Denive Balmforth

This one would be purely short-term loan deal with Hull FC currently enjoying a plethora of options at hooker with Danny Houghton, Brad Dwyer and Joe Lovodua all providing a variety for Tony Smith. That, as such, has left 19-year-old Denive Balmforth playing on-loan with the Newcastle Thunder in the Championship or in the reserves. For Leeds, however, they perhaps need someone here and now with Leeming’s departure coming out of the blue. Balmforth, who is from Leeds, would have a point to prove to Super League rivals.