Two new clubs linked with signing Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming

KRUISE LEEMING’S future has been up in the air since he handed in a release request late last week.

Since then, a number of clubs have been linked with his services, including NRL side North Queensland Cowboys.

However, two new clubs have now been linked with signing Leeming as Nick Tedeschi – who works for The Guardian – has said on his From The Couch site that the St George Illawarra Dragons and Brisbane Broncos are fighting for his services.

Quite where Leeming will hang his hat for the remainder of the 2023 season remains to be seen, but being just 27 years of age, there will no doubt be a plethora of clubs chasing his signature.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith confirmed Leeming had asked for a release in the aftermath of the Rhinos’ 14-8 loss to Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

“He requested a release and he has been given the opportunity to seek that,” Smith said.

“You would have to ask Kruise if it came out the blue.

“I’m not exactly sure of the timing, I found out earlier this week.”

Smith also didn’t know whether or not the issue was discussed in the squad as a whole.

“I’m not too sure when people were made aware of that situation but it hasn’t been discussed as a group.”

However, Smith didn’t think he would be bringing anyone in from outside the club as a replacement.

“I think Jarrod O’Connor is doing a terrific job and Corey Johnson is back to full health.

“James Bentley has played there as a kid and he has played limited minutes there since.”

Leeming has been at Leeds since 2020. That year, Leeming helped Leeds lift the Challenge Cup and has since made 61 appearances.