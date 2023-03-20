Ex-Super League star Gareth Hock charged with rape and assault

FORMER Super League star Gareth Hock has been charged with rape, assault and controlling or coercive behaviour.

A GMP spokesperson said: “Gareth Hock (05/09/1983), from Wigan, has been charged with multiple offences, including rape, assault and controlling or coercive behaviour, among others.

“He has been remanded in custody and will appear at court at a later date.”

Hock, 39, appeared before Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on February 16 and will again appear before Manchester Crown Square Crown Court later this month.

It is also alleged that Hock failed to report an accident having been the alleged driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident with Hock also being accused, as the driver of a vehicle, that he allegedly failed to stop after a road accident.

The reported accident from which the charges relate occurred on November 11 2022, with the alleged involvement of an Audi A6 on Gathurst Road in Orrell.

Hock has also been capped five times by England and nine times by Great Britain.