Five potential venues for rugby league’s Challenge Cup Final if Wembley move ever occurs

THE CHALLENGE CUP is often hailed as the most prestigious competition in rugby league history.

With 127 years of tradition behind it, the competition is certainly one of the oldest in the UK.

However, in recent years, there have been calls to ‘spruce’ it up following the decline in crowds and perhaps notoriety amongst the rugby league fraternity.

One potential idea has been to move the venue in order to breathe new life into the competition. Despite that, with the RFL maintaining an agreement with Wembley Stadium for the foreseeable future, such a move may be far away.

That being said, which five potential venues could host the Challenge Cup in the future?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

The sport already has experience with the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium having shifted there for one season in 2022 due to the unavailability of Wembley. It’s fair to say that Tottenham was a success with the atmosphere right up there as being one of the most memorable in recent years. Although the capacity is much less than Wembley at 62,000, 51,628 people flocked to North London to watch Wigan Warriors take on Huddersfield Giants. Would rugby league be able to fill the venue if taken back? Potentially.

Emirates Stadium, Arsenal

It holds just over 60,000 which would perhaps make it perfect considering the crowd at the 2022 final in Tottenham. Keeping the Challenge Cup tradition of a London finale would also be conducive given the history of the cup in the capital. Transport links with the Emirates Stadium would also be beneficial for fans given the proximity of the stadium to a number of train stations. The Emirates also hosted a recent Rugby League World Cup game with the semi-final between England and Samoa situated there – and it was certainly an occasion.

St James’ Park, Newcastle

Scrapping the Magic Weekend sees Newcastle’s hosting award reduced to rubble. The game’s new stakeholders, IMG, have sought to reduce the amount of games fans have to fork out to pay for in the near future, but that also means that rugby league loses one of its most popular concepts and cities. Newcastle has been a roaring success for the Magic Weekend and if the Challenge Cup was ever to be held there, then that success would follow. The proximity of the venue to the centre is one of its main attractions whilst the stadium itself is incredible.

Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Again, rugby league knows what it is getting with a Murrayfield final. Twice the Scottish capital has hosted the Challenge Cup showpiece event with crowds of 67,000 and 62,000 in 2000 and 2002 to watch Bradford Bulls battle Leeds Rhinos and then St Helens take on the Wigan Warriors respectively. It’s fair to say that the atmosphere was as good as any other final given the closeness of fans to the actual pitch. Taking the Challenge Cup Final back to Murrayfield could also attract new supporters in Scotland.

Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

Tried and tested, Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium hosted the 2004, 2005 and 2006 finals which were all major successes. In fact, all three finals hit over the 70,000 mark – a feat which had not occurred since 1999. The Welsh capital was well known for its hospitality towards the influx of rugby league fans whilst there is no shortage of entertainment in and around the venue. With a capacity just shy of 74,000, almost all three times that the Challenge Cup Final has been taken there there has been just shy of a few hundred empty seats.