Super League’s Cade Cust confident of a Wigan Warriors treble in 2023

THE ‘treble’ is a rare feat in rugby league including the Super League Grand Final, the League Leaders’ Shield and the Challenge Cup.

To win all three requires an unbelievable amount of talent, dedication and trust within a whole squad and club which is why the feat has only been achieved three times since the creation of the summer game back in 1996.

The Bradford Bulls, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos have all achieved the domestic treble, with the last achievement coming in 2015 when the Rhinos lifted all three under Brian McDermott.

And after a successful first year in the UK at the Wigan Warriors, Cade Cust is confident that the Super League side can add their name to the treble-winning sides in 2023.

Cust, who was instrumental in Wigan’s Challenge Cup Final win before being taken off with a dislocated elbow, is keen to see Wigan complete the treble.

When asked what success would look like in 2023 and Cade responded defiantly: “All three (trophies).

“If we don’t believe that we can win all three then we shouldn’t be playing this sport – there is that confidence within the squad that we can do it so that’s the goal.”

In terms of the belief running through the Warriors squad under Matt Peet, it is at an all-time high with Cust loving being around the club at present.

“I absolutely love it, the fans, the coach and the staff so it can can only get better from here.

“We’ve got the belief within the squad that we can win anything so there’s that in the group and it’s instilled in us to build a good culture.”