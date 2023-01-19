Tony Smith confirms his Hull FC captain for Super League 2023

HULL FC boss Tony Smith has confirmed his first captain as head coach going into the 2023 Super League season.

Carlos Tuimamave becomes the club’s first overseas captain in over a decade, and will lead the Black & Whites into the new season having been selected as skipper by new head coach Tony Smith.

The centre, who joined the club ahead of the 2016 season, is heading into his eighth year with the club and currently stands as Hull’s fourth longest serving player with his next competitive appearance set to be his 150th.

Speaking to hullfc.com, Tuimavave said: “I was a little bit surprised when I was told the news, but at the same time I’m filled with excitement for the opportunity – it’s an honour and a privilege to lead this great club.

“You look back on the players who have previously been selected as captains of this club, and it’s a group of elite people and it’s a special moment for me to be the next in line.

“I like to think I lead by example, whether that be during a game, on the training field, or away from the field. I try to be a calming influence to the rest of the playing group too, which I think you need in a lot of situations.

“I’ve been here for a while now and I feel that I’ve earn that respect from my teammates. I’m confident in myself, and I believe they have confidence in me too to lead them.

“It’s something that is a little bit out of my comfort zone, but I hope I will thrive having been given the opportunity.”

Hull FC Head Coach, Tony Smith, added: “Carlos holds a huge amount of respect across the squad. There were a number of candidates who were considered for the captaincy, but he has a calmness about him which made him suitable for the role.

“He is respected for what he has done, and what he does in terms of his professionalism and setting an example in training

“He would be the first to say that he needs the support of others in the group, as any captain does – it’s an honour and a privilege, but he needs the support of others who hold those leadership qualities, and he’ll have that from a lot of people within the group.

“He has been brilliant in the time I have been here, and he has been here across his time at the club – he’s been someone I’ve certainly admired when I’ve been at other clubs.”