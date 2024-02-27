Five Super League fixtures confirmed for broadcast on BBC

FIVE more Super League fixtures have been confirmed for broadcast by the BBC ahead of an exciting number of rounds in the top flight.

A total of up to 15 Super League matches will be covered during the 2024 season, including two play-off games live on BBC TV for the first time in September and October.

Five more Super League clashes will also hit the BBC, including the heavyweight clash between Catalans Dragons and St Helens in Perpignan on Saturday 6 April, with the kick-off now amended to 8.05pm BST (9:05pm CET).

Before then, BBC Sport will stream two matches on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and via the BBC Sport website and app: Salford Red Devils versus Hull KR on Saturday 2 March (KO 5.30pm); and the Dragons’ visit to Warrington Wolves on Saturday 30 March (KO 3pm).

And following the Catalans Dragons versus St Helens match in April, BBC Sport will be at Leigh Sports Village on Friday 10 May, where the Leopards take on the Red Devils (KO 8.05pm) – BBC Sport’s first Friday night coverage of a Super League match.

BBC Sport will also have coverage of the Betfred Super League on Saturday 1 June, with the West Yorkshire derby between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers (KO 5.30pm).

