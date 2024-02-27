Castleford Tigers man to miss Warrington Wolves clash and potentially Huddersfield Giants fixture following concussion

CASTLEFORD TIGERS halfback Danny Richardson is set to spend this weekend on the sidelines – and potentially the club’s Super League Round Four clash with Huddersfield Giants.

That’s because Richardson, who has only just returned from over a year out with a horrific ACL injury, failed his Head Injury Assessment in Castleford’s 26-22 loss to the Salford Red Devils at the weekend.

The halfback went off for the HIA in the first-half, only to not return for the remainder of the game after failing the assessment.

Now, with rugby league enforcing a 12-day concussion protocol and return to play, it means that Richardson will miss Castleford’s away clash with Warrington Wolves on Friday night.

That fixture will be live on Sky Sports with Richardson also in danger of missing the Tigers’ fixture after the Warrington clash against Huddersfield.

That’s because the 12-day protocol actually ends on that day, with Castleford taking on the Giants on Friday 8 March at The Jungle.

Though it’s a blow for Richardson in terms of getting regular game time once more following his horrendous injury luck in the past few seasons, the Tigers do have Rowan Milnes waiting in the wings after he too recovered from a shoulder dislocation.

Milnes, an off-season signing from Hull KR, slotted into the halves against Salford on Sunday alongside Jacob Miller with the pair expected to partner each other in the halves on Friday night.

