All eight Super League and NRL fixtures live on TV/stream this weekend

THERE is a full round of Super League to look forward to this weekend, along with the NRL’s historic trip to Las Vegas.

Here is the TV schedule in full:

Friday 1st March

Super League – St Helens vs Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports Action – 8pm kick-off

Super League – Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers – Sky Sports Mix/SuperLeague+ – 8pm kick-off

Super League – Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants – Sky Sports Arena/SuperLeague+ – 8pm kick-off

Saturday 2nd March

Super League – Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons – Sky Sports Action – 3pm kick-off

Super League – Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR – Sky Sports Action/BBC Red Button/SuperLeague+ – 5.30pm kick-off

Sunday 3rd March

NRL Premiership – South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles – Sky Sports Arena/Watch NRL – 2.30am kick-off

NRL Premiership – Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos – Sky Sports Arena/Watch NRL – 4.30am kick-off​

Super League – Hull FC vs London Broncos – Sky Sports Action/SuperLeague+ – 3pm kick-off

