Five Warrington Wolves stars out of contract and free to move clubs at the end of Super League 2023 including ex-Castleford Tigers trio

IT’S fair to say that the Warrington Wolves have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer business following the end of the 2022 Super League season.

The likes of Josh Drinkwater, Sam Kasiano, Josh McGuire, Paul Vaughan and Gil Dudson have all signed deals to be Warrington players from 2023 onwards, but there has also been plenty of stars that have left the Cheshire club.

Those such as Jason Clark, Matt Davis, Rob Mulhern, Oliver Holmes and Toby King have all exited the Halliwell Jones Stadium with head coach Daryl Powell intent on improving Warrington’s success from the dismal season they endured in 2022.

In terms of those players whose contracts run out at the end of the 2023 season, there aren’t too many considering the amount of deals that have already been concluded beyond 2023.

In fact, there are just five players whose contracts don’t currently run beyond 2023 and they are: Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, Ellis Longstaff, Peter Mata’utia, Greg Minikin.

Interestingly, three (Clark, Mata’utia and Minikin) of those played under Powell at the Castleford Tigers where Powell was head coach for almost nine years so it remains to be seen whether or not the trio will continue to ply their trade with the Wolves after 2023.

Of the two remaining, Longstaff is currently on a season-long loan with the Salford Red Devils which makes it unlikely that the forward will return to play a role at Warrington, particularly when considering that Longstaff also spent the back half of 2022 on loan at Hull FC.

Meanwhile, Currie will be enjoying his testimonial year in 2023 after his great service to the Warrington club, but the 28-year-old still has plenty of life left in him after struggling for form last season.

For Powell, it doesn’t appear as though 2023 will be dominated by upheaval as much as 2022 was which will certainly be music to Warrington fans’ ears.