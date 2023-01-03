Bradford Bulls recruit who left without playing a Championship game finds new club and explains decision to leave

BRADFORD BULLS have recruited heavily and incredibly well for the 2023 Championship season with the likes of Jack Walker, Bodene Thompson and Michael Lawrence coming through the doors at Odsal.

They should have had another in the shape of former Keighley Cougars forward Dalton Desmond-Walker, but he announced last week that he would be leaving the UK without playing a game in 2023.

It came as a shock to many people especially considering he had impressed for the Bulls’ reserves towards the latter half of 2022.

However, Desmond-Walker has now revealed just why he made the decision to leave.

“It was a tough but simple decision to leave unfortunately,” Desmond-Walker told League Express.

“I know some foreign players use it as a get-out clause, however I was in the UK for a good five years, committed to playing for a few different clubs.

“It just started to get a bit hard away from Australia with some things happening. I became an uncle whilst I was away and experienced some death in my friendship group which is hard for anyone to deal with – let alone be the other side of the world at the same time.”

That being said, the Australian is in no mood to stop playing rugby league and has signed a one-year deal with the Boggabri Kangaroos.

Of course, the name might not be too familiar to rugby league fans in the UK, however, they are a former two-time Premiership winning club in the Group 4 of country rugby league.