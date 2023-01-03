Comparing every Super League club’s best and worst attendance of the 2022 season

GETTING consistently good attendances is part and parcel of being a rugby league side and especially being a Super League club.

A strong attendance can help finances as well as potentially attract more neutrals in the hope of seeing and feeling a good atmosphere.

During the 2022 Super League season, it was the first year since 2019 that there had been no disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and whilst some clubs did experience a drop in crowds, the overall result was encouraging.

For most clubs, their highest attendances came against their local rivals such as Hull FC and Hull KR and St Helens and Wigan Warriors, but others were perhaps more surprising.

Castleford Tigers

Highest – 10,500 (vs Salford Red Devils)

Lowest – 5,672 (vs Huddersfield Giants)

Catalans Dragons

Highest – 10,260 (vs St Helens)

Lowest – 3,624 (vs Featherstone Rovers – Challenge Cup)

Huddersfield Giants

Highest – 6,712 (vs Leeds Rhinos)

Lowest – 3,637 (vs Hull FC – Challenge Cup)

Hull FC

Highest – 16,999 (vs Hull KR)

Lowest – 8,785 (vs Toulouse Olympique)

Hull KR

Highest – 10,300 (vs Hull FC)

Lowest – 3,088 (vs Leigh Leopards – Challenge Cup)

Leeds Rhinos

Highest – 15,418 (vs Castleford Tigers)

Lowest – 5,112 (vs Castleford Tigers – Challenge Cup)

Leigh Leopards

Highest – 7,233 (vs Batley Bulldogs – Championship Grand Final)

Lowest – 2,110 (vs Sheffield Eagles – 1895 Cup)

Salford Red Devils

Highest – 6,041 (vs St Helens)

Lowest – 3,204 (vs Catalans Dragons)

St Helens

Highest – 17,980 (vs Wigan Warriors)

Lowest – 8,222 (vs Wakefield Trinity)

Wakefield Trinity

Highest – 7,046 (vs Wigan Warriors)

Lowest – 3,166 (vs Huddersfield Giants)

Warrington Wolves

Highest – 10,476 (vs St Helens)

Lowest – 2,627 (vs Wakefield Trinity – Challenge Cup)

Wigan Warriors

Highest – 19,210 (vs St Helens)

Lowest – 6,005 (vs Salford Red Devils – Challenge Cup)