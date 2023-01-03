Comparing every Super League club’s best and worst attendance of the 2022 season

GETTING consistently good attendances is part and parcel of being a rugby league side and especially being a Super League club.
A strong attendance can help finances as well as potentially attract more neutrals in the hope of seeing and feeling a good atmosphere.
During the 2022 Super League season, it was the first year since 2019 that there had been no disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and whilst some clubs did experience a drop in crowds, the overall result was encouraging.
For most clubs, their highest attendances came against their local rivals such as Hull FC and Hull KR and St Helens and Wigan Warriors, but others were perhaps more surprising.
Castleford Tigers
Highest – 10,500 (vs Salford Red Devils)
Lowest – 5,672 (vs Huddersfield Giants)
Catalans Dragons
Highest – 10,260 (vs St Helens)
Lowest – 3,624 (vs Featherstone Rovers – Challenge Cup)
Huddersfield Giants
Highest – 6,712 (vs Leeds Rhinos)
Lowest – 3,637 (vs Hull FC – Challenge Cup)
Hull FC
Highest – 16,999 (vs Hull KR)
Lowest – 8,785 (vs Toulouse Olympique)
Hull KR
Highest – 10,300 (vs Hull FC)
Lowest – 3,088 (vs Leigh Leopards – Challenge Cup)
Leeds Rhinos
Highest – 15,418 (vs Castleford Tigers)
Lowest – 5,112 (vs Castleford Tigers – Challenge Cup)
Leigh Leopards
Highest – 7,233 (vs Batley Bulldogs – Championship Grand Final)
Lowest – 2,110 (vs Sheffield Eagles – 1895 Cup)
Salford Red Devils
Highest – 6,041 (vs St Helens)
Lowest – 3,204 (vs Catalans Dragons)
St Helens
Highest – 17,980 (vs Wigan Warriors)
Lowest – 8,222 (vs Wakefield Trinity)
Wakefield Trinity
Highest – 7,046 (vs Wigan Warriors)
Lowest – 3,166 (vs Huddersfield Giants)
Warrington Wolves
Highest – 10,476 (vs St Helens)
Lowest – 2,627 (vs Wakefield Trinity – Challenge Cup)
Wigan Warriors
Highest – 19,210 (vs St Helens)
Lowest – 6,005 (vs Salford Red Devils – Challenge Cup)