Folau ‘grateful’ of Catalans opportunity

Israel Folau says he is grateful to the Catalans for allowing him a return to rugby league.

Folau, who last played the 13-man game in 2010, has joined the Dragons on a one-year deal.

His signing has sparked controversy after his anti-LGBT+ social media posts.

But Catalans have decided to sign the 30-year-old and he said: “I’m excited to be back playing the game I grew up playing. It’s 10 years since I last played Rugby League.

“I’m grateful to be part of at a great organisation and great team in the Catalans Dragons and looking forward to getting out there and playing with the boys.

“It’s a beautiful part of the world in the south of France with the Dragons but from my first day being here you can see how pro the boys are, the coaching staff and everyone involved in the club.

“I’m here to compete and play some good footy and hopefully be consistent for the team.

“I’m super excited to be a part of a great competition in the Super League, I’m playing with some great players here at the Dragons but also many other good players across the other teams. It’s going to be a great challenge for myself and like I said, it’s ten years since I last played this great game and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.”