Folau to make Catalans debut against Castleford on Saturday

Israel Folau has been named in Catalans’ 21-man squad to face Castleford.

The centre will make his much-anticipated debut on Saturday after being named in Steve McNamara’s squad for the clash with the unbeaten Tigers.

Folau’s signing has caused great controversy, with rival Super League clubs left furious with his arrival due to his controversial views.

Lewis Tierney also returns from injury to bolster the Dragons.

The Tigers will have three major boosts in their forward pack, with Tyla Hepi, George Griffin and Mike McMeeken all returning from injury.

Dragons: Tierney, Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Whitley, Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Jullien, Albert, Seguier, Romano, Maria, Baitieri, Marguerite, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Tigers: Rankin, Olpherts, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Massey, Griffin, Blair, Smith, Moors, Clare, O’Neill, Hepi, Storey, Martin, Hall.