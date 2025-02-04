“For the game, we need London to be a dominant club” – York chairman professes need for Broncos in Super League

YORK RLFC chairman Clint Goodchild believes that rugby league needs a “dominant” London Broncos.

Goodchild’s York will go up against the Broncos in the 2025 Championship season following the latter’s relegation under the IMG system.

Whilst the Knights were given a score of 12.42 and London 12.65 under the five pillars of IMG’s grading system, neither club finished inside the top 12 to be given a place in Super League.

That being said, the Broncos – who were effectively told before the start of the season that they would be relegated – earned a lot of fans during 2024 for the way in which they played carefree rugby league under head coach Mike Eccles.

That saw them almost finish off the bottom of Super League, with Hull FC managing to pip the Broncos to 11th by points difference.

Relegation from the top flight, however, saw owner David Hughes step down from his position after over two decades in charge, which then left the capital club floundering financially.

Now, the Broncos have been linked with a takeover – though NRL side Brisbane Broncos rejected claims that they were looking to invest.

And, though the age-old argument between expansionists and traditionalists still very much remains throughout the sport of rugby league, Goodchild is a fan of London.

For the Australian, who has been in charge of York for three years, he believes that a successful London will benefit the entire rugby league game.

“I really get excited when I see some of the stuff in the news around the London Broncos,” Goodchild told the League Express podcast.

“For the game, we need London to be a dominant club – if London is winning the Super League in the next five to six years, we all benefit.”