Forget the scramble at the bottom end of Super League for a moment, Leeds Rhinos’ success has flown under the radar

WHEN IMG released their provisional grades this morning, there was an expected debate surrounding the bottom end of what would be the 12-team Super League.

Castleford Tigers just missed out on a place following a data error whilst Toulouse Olympique occupied tenth spot as London Broncos – promoted in the recent Championship Grand Final – finished in a remarkable 24th place.

At the top end of the table, however, Leeds Rhinos lead the way, with a score of 17.49 out of the maximum available 20, following detailed analysis of every club’s performance under five pillars – On-Field Performance, Fandom, Finances, Stadium and Community.

There has been, perhaps understandably, a lack of emphasis placed on Leeds’ incredible provisional score with most eyes focused on the scramble for 12th and above.

But, the Rhinos’ success needs to be celebrated – they are just 2.51 points off of full marks already.

The club secured an average attendance of 13,805 in the 2023 Super League season – almost 400 more than Wigan Warriors in second – whilst the Rhinos have the greatest number of followers on all social media platforms combined.

Leeds keeps up its own dedicated YouTube channel with interviews, match highlights and previews posted throughout the season and is a model example of how to work social media to your advantage.

Taking into account the remarkable facility that is Headingley Stadium with superb media and spectator surroundings, the consistent and considerable financial backing from sponsors and owners and the use of the venue as an all-year-round corporate home, the Rhinos are doing everything right.

Whilst performances on the field were lacking in 2023, the board has backed head coach Rohan Smith with new signings Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers amongst others – to the cost of £300,000 – with investment no mean feat in the current economic climate.

A brand new stadium sponsorship deal with local Leeds business AMT Auto saw chief executive Gary Hetherington pull off the most lucrative contract in the club’s history in a 15-year partnership.

highly-successful women’s team, a PDRL side that is one of the best in the business and a catchment pull for youth players that is the envy of rivals, Leeds are very much on the up.

The work that the West Yorkshire club is doing in terms of leading from the front is sensational – and though the action at the bottom end of the Super League table will undoubtedly take precedence – it shouldn’t be lost that Leeds are a club that is getting everything right.

