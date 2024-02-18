Former Australia, Origin and Wigan star Gene Miles on the highs, lows and fallouts of his great career

A State of Origin and Kangaroos legend, who also enjoyed a successful stint with Wigan in the 1990s, Gene Miles looks back with pride on a spectacular career.

QUEENSLAND’S knack of churning out top quality rugby league players over the years has been unsurpassed.

One of those was former Broncos, Queensland and Australian legend, Gene Miles.

The man affectionately known as Geno enjoyed a glittering career that saw the boy from Far North Queensland involved in the highest of highs to the lowest of lows.

Sadly, it also saw him go from hero to villain with supporters and his best mate, right in his own backyard.

“I’m Townsville born and played all my early footy with the Townsville Souths club alongside my good mate and former Queensland fullback Colin Scott.

“I actually didn’t want to leave Townsville to be honest because that’s where I grew up and was still living at home then.

“However, in 1979, Easts Tigers coach Des Morris offered me a really good contract (a lot of money back then) to head to Brisbane, so I signed.

“But I just wasn’t ready to head to the “big smoke” and reneged on the deal at the last minute.

“However, in 1980, Des switched from Easts to Wynnum and ended up enticing me to have another shot at a Brisbane club, so I eventually signed with the Seagulls.

“I enjoyed seven great years at Kougari Oval which included winning three premierships at the club.”

Miles’ injection into a Seagulls side that already boasted the likes of Morris (who was captain/coach), Ian French and his offsider from Townsville that signed with him Colin Scott, added a touch of class to the Wynnum club.

Things were turning out well for Miles at the Seagulls having won the Brisbane competition the following year in 1982, led by Morris and a young Greg Dowling.

“We didn’t have a good season in 1983, however the following year Wynnum signed Wally Lewis from Valleys and his presence alone was probably the catalyst of why we won the premiership in 1984.

“Wynnum were actually struggling financially, but we all stuck together and kept playing alongside each other because of how close we all were.

“Nobody wanted to leave Wynnum and I suppose winning those three premierships in 1982, 1984 and 1986, made me think that we could have given any Sydney club a run for their money.”

However, the Seagulls financial woes continued and with Miles and Lewis in red hot demand from various NSWRL clubs at the time, both players decided to chase the financial security of a contract in Sydney.

“I was in my prime when I was looking for a new club and word got back to one of Australia’s richest men Kerry Packer, (who was involved with the Manly Sea Eagles) that I was on the open market.

“His people contacted my manager and set up a meeting in Sydney with him.

“I was nervous as hell because I had no idea what to ask for in terms of money and here I was going into negotiate with one of the most ruthless businesspeople in Australia!”

With Packer agreeing to the $100,000 price tag that came with signing Miles, things were not so rosy back in Brisbane with the Queensland Rugby League furious that Miles and Lewis were seeking Sydney contracts.

“The QRL got wind of our dealings with Packer and asked us both how much we were getting.

“When we told them the amount, they said that they would match it and placed a freeze on our contracts so that we wouldn’t leave.

“We played out the 1987 season with Wynnum because we both had to stay in Brisbane, but we landed on our feet because the very next year, the Broncos were admitted into the Sydney competition.”

With Miles enjoying playing for the Broncos, little did he know that his friendship with arguably the best player Queensland has ever seen, would take a turn for the worst.

“I was playing some good footy with the Broncos, however Wally wasn’t and was stripped of the captaincy by Wayne Bennett.

“I was shocked when Wayne called me into his office to offer me the captaincy and I thought Wally would be ok with the decision.

“How wrong could I be, as Wally believed he had just been knifed in the back by one of his best mates.

“He didn’t take it too well and told me that he felt betrayed.

“Our friendship declined rapidly to a point where it was terribly awkward just being in his presence.

“Not to mention, a lot of Broncos supporters made me out to be a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

“However, we have rekindled our friendship and we have both moved on from that dark period, thankfully.”

Miles’ career of playing in over 23 games for Queensland and suiting up 14 times for Australia, takes some beating.

A two-time Kangaroo tourist and Queensland State of Origin legend, the giant centre was enjoying the fruits of success.

“Playing for Queensland was something else, but those Kangaroo tours were extra special.

“We had so much fun over in England and France and it was also a chance to bond with players you only ever got to see once in a while.

“Years later, I came over to play with Wigan in 1991 and won a Challenge Cup Final.

“Another great moment in my career.”

These days, Miles is the executive director for FOGS (Former Origin Greats) and a current Queensland Maroons selector and rugby league will always pump through his veins.

“I couldn’t have written the script any better.

“I’ve met some of the best people because of the greatest game of all and whilst I may be long retired, I’ll always be blessed with what the game has given me.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 492 (January 2024)

