Former Castleford Tigers centre Mahe Fonua finds new club with immediate effect 

Former Castleford Tigers centre Mahe Fonua has found a new club with immediate effect following his departure from the West Yorkshire side.

Fonua, 30, has signed a two-year deal with Australian side Mackay Cutters in the Queensland Cup.

Mackay Cutters posted on social media: “The Mackay Cutters are delighted to announce the signing of marquee player Mahe Fonua for seasons 2024 & 2025.

“Mahe is a powerful outside-back who made his debut with the Melbourne Storm in 2012.

“His impressive career includes a total of 71 NRL games and 131 Super League games as well as representing Tonga in six internationals.

“His experience and leadership will be invaluable to our young squad as we continue to build for the future.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Mahe and his family to Mackay later this year to begin his journey with the Cutters!”

The former Tonga international scored six tries in 29 appearances for Castleford following his arrival from Hull FC, where he had won the Challenge Cup in back-to-back successes in 2016 and 2017.