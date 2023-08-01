Super League Attendances: St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons impress as two fixtures don’t reach 5,000

WELL, that’s another round of Super League done and dusted and what a round it was!

The action began on Thursday night when Huddersfield Giants took on Hull FC, with Ian Watson’s men running out 19-12 winners, before attention turned to St Helens’ clash with Leeds Rhinos on Friday. Paul Wellens’ side eventually overcame their opponents in a 22-18 victory.

Elsewhere on Friday night, Hull KR hosted Castleford Tigers, with the former triumphing 34-16 with relative ease as Wigan Warriors put Leigh Leopards to the sword on Saturday afternoon in a 44-18 drubbing.

Catalans Dragons would then do battle with Salford Red Devils on the evening, with the French side thrashing Paul Rowley’s side in a 42-0 demolition.

Wakefield Trinity took on Warrington Wolves in the last game of the weekend and, remarkably, Mark Applegarth’s men inflicted a 42-6 victory over the Cheshire club.

But, what were the attendances like?

Huddersfield Giants Hull FC

4,579 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday night

St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos

12,108 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night

Hull KR vs Castleford Tigers

No attendance given

Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards

15,377 at the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils

9,503 at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening

Wakefield Trinity vs Warrington Wolves

4,470 at Belle Vue on Sunday afternoon