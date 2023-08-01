Ex-St Helens boss Justin Holbrook holds talks over potential move

FORMER St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook is a wanted man.

He has already held talks with Wests Tigers following his axing from the Gold Coast Titans and has now held conversations with the Newcastle Knights over a potential move, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

However, Newcastle have, in turn, held a meeting with current head coach Adam O’Brien to reaffirm their commitment to honouring his contract for 2024.

That seemingly paves the way for Holbrook to make the move to Super League where the Warrington Wolves are now without a head coach following the departure of Daryl Powell and his assistant Ryan Sheridan.

The departure followed a run of defeats which now sees the Wolves sit in sixth position in the Super League table after starting the 2023 season with eight wins from eight.

Of course, Holbrook is well known in the northern hemisphere from his time at Saints, where he won a Grand Final and a League Leaders’ Shield.

At the end of the 2019 season, the 47-year-old moved to the Titans in the NRL after earning a great reputation for himself in Super League.