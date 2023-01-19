Former Castleford Tigers favourite Jake Webster hints at future decision with ex-Hull FC halfback Luke Gale set to make debut

FORMER Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos halfback Luke Gale is set to debut for his new club Keighley Cougars in Jake Webster’s testimonial game.

Webster too has spoken out before the game, hinting that the fixture against Castleford Tigers could be his last in rugby league.

“I’m tossing and turning whether I’m going to play again this year,” Webster told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I’m signed on to play but if the boys are going alright and injury free, this could be the last time I put a pair of boots on to play.

“It could be emotional, now I think about it, and if it was to be against the club that did so much for and had such a good time with, that would be a good end to what has been a long career.”

Meanwhile, former Tigers favourite Gale is expected to debut for the occasion having made the move to the Cougars for the 2023 season.

The halfback spent five seasons at the Jungle, winning the Man of Steel in 2017 as Gale helped guide Castleford to their first-ever Super League Grand Final.