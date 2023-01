HULL KR rising star Max Kirkbright has left the club by mutual agreement in order to take up an opportunity elsewhere.

The club stated: “The Robins would like to thank Max for his contributions and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Kirkbright, who hails from Castleford, is just 19 years of age and can play at both centre and wing.

It remains to be seen where the teenager is heading for the 2023 season.