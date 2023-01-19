Toulouse Olympique and Catalans Dragons enter into dual-registration agreement for Super League and Championship 2023

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE and Catalans Dragons have entered into a dual-registration agreement for the 2023 Super League and Championship seasons.

It’s not the first time that the two clubs have entered into the arrangement, with Jodie Broughton and Arthur Romano just two examples of being on dual-registration.

Toulouse will be wanting to bounce back immediately from Super League relegation whilst Catalans will be aiming for a more positive end to the season following a disappointing play-off defeat to Leeds Rhinos.