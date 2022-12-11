Former England coach backs Shaun Wane to remain in the job

SHAUN WANE should remain as England coach according to one of his predecessors, Phil Larder.

Larder led England to the 1995 World Cup Final where they lost 16-8 to Australia.

Wane’s side were beaten in golden-point extra-time in the semi-final by Samoa six weeks ago, but Larder is adamant that the Rugby Football League should maintain its faith in Wane.

“I hope they’re not considering Shaun Wane’s future,” said Larder, “because I thought he did a fabulous job, despite the semi-final score.

“That defeat can be explained by our competition not being anywhere near as strong as the NRL, but I thought Shaun did a great job with the international team.”

Because of the pandemic, English players have had no internationals against Southern Hemisphere opposition since the shambolic Great Britain tour of 2019, and Larder believes that was a factor in the defeat.

“Some of the guys froze, particularly the young ones, but you have to compare what they’ve been through in the last two years,” Larder emphasised.

“Australian players have still had State of Origin and a far more intense competition. Some of our guys have never experienced that sort of intensity, and some haven’t for a few years, but they’ll be a damn sight better for the experience now.

“I just hope Shaun keeps his job because I don’t see the value in making a change.”

Larder watched the final between Australia and Samoa and the England-New Zealand rugby union fixture on the same day.

“Australia are the strongest and best team in Rugby League, so it was interesting to compare them to the All Blacks, who are often regarded as the best in rugby union,” said Larder, who was England’s defence coach when they won the rugby union World Cup in 2003.

“The Rugby League match that day was a far better game of rugby with far more skilful players than England’s draw with the All Blacks at rugby union.

“I was shocked when I went into camp with England rugby union, mainly with the physicality of the players. I remember talking about it with Martin Johnson. I remember wondering how the front rowers could move around the field and get into the defensive line because they were so bulky. But their attitude was unbelievable.

“Clive Woodward was a revolutionary coach and I learned so much from him. They had a hunger for Rugby League. They always watched the Sky games on Fridays. On tours, we scheduled our Fridays around the Rugby League on Sky. They learned a lot from that.

“Defensively, they were way behind the Rugby League players, but they closed the gap in a few years.

“It’s hard to compare the two sports because they are completely different games, but I’m sure the 2003 rugby union players would have gone all the way in League.

“I don’t know how many will switch codes now. In my playing days, rugby union was amateur, so players came over for the money, and lots did a fabulous job. If you have the mental strength, I think you can still make the switch successfully.”

