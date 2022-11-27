Former England star George Burgess announces retirement from Rugby League

GEORGE BURGESS has announced his retirement from Rugby League at the age of 30.

The former England international prop forward spent the majority of his career playing in the NRL, mostly with South Sydney Rabbitohs alongside older brothers Luke and Sam and twin Tom.

Bradford Bulls product Burgess spent only one season in Super League, with Wigan Warriors in 2020, before returning to Australia this year with St George Illawarra Dragons.

After making only four NRL appearances in 2022, finishing the year playing for the Dragons’ NSW Cup team, Burgess has now called time on his career.

“It is with a heavy heart that I officially announce my retirement from Rugby League,” he said in a post on Instagram.

“It has been a dream come true to live out my boyhood dream and represent my family and country through my time especially at the Rabbitohs and England.

“Unfortunately injuries ended my career before I would have liked, but I am a happy man walking away from this beautiful game with my achievements.”

Burgess earned 15 caps for England between 2013 and 2018, featuring in the 2013 World Cup, though missing out on the 2017 tournament.

At club level his greatest success came in 2014 as part of South Sydney’s NRL-winning side under Michael Maguire.

Burgess played in their Grand Final win over Canterbury Bulldogs as well as the rout of St Helens in the World Club Challenge at the beginning of the following year.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.